Katherine “Kate” Loomiller
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A celebration of the life of Katherine Walker Loomiller, 77, of Centennial, Colorado, formerly of the Hill Country area, who died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Evergreen Memorial Park Barn, Evergreen, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Legion, www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow#legion-org.
Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information or to write a condolence to the family.
Roy Newton Thompson
COLLEGE STATION — Memorial services for Roy Thompson, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his daughters home in College Station, will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to www.johnsboys.com.
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station is in charge of arrangements, www.hillierfuneralhome.com.
Joe H. Meurer Sr.
KERRVILLE — Mass for Joe H. Meurer Sr., 96, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his residence, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Barbara A. and Richard “Dick” Simon
CENTER POINT — Family private service will be at a later date for Barbara A. and Richard “Dick” Simon, of Center Point.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.