Jack Wesley Sulephen passed away on August 29, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas, at the age of 87. He was born July 18, 1934, in Phil Campbell, Alabama, to John Wesley Sulephen and Connie Mae Cadle, but he grew up in south Florida and attended and graduated Miami Edison High School in Dade County, Florida, in 1952.
Upon graduation from high school, Jack joined the United States Air Force and served 4 years at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. After his discharge, he went to work for B.J. “Red” McCombs as a used car salesman with Charlie Thomas as his manager in San Antonio, Texas. Charlie mentored Jack, and they became lifelong friends. In 1972, Jack became a partner with both Red and Charlie in Charlie Thomas’ Courtesy Ford in Corpus Christi, Texas. Over the ensuing years, they acquired Bill Gardner Pontiac-GMC, Menger Honda, Harbor Hyundai and formed Port City Imports. In 1998, the Port City Auto Group was sold to AutoNation, and Jack retired in the Hill Country near Hunt, Texas.