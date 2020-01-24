Billy Bob “Bobby” Barker
Services Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Graveside services for Billy Bob “Bobby” Barker, 78, of San Antonio, who died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at a San Antonio hospital, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Junction City Cemetery, with Charles Hagood officiating. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m. at Kimble Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home.
Sharyn Borski
No local services planned
KERRVILLE — No local services will be held for Sharyn Borski, 84, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home
Tamara Renae Graham
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Tamara Renae Graham (Grandma Honey), 59, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, 800 Jackson Road, with interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Leonard Joseph “L.J.” Passmore
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — A private family memorial will be held at a later date for Leonard Joseph “L.J.” Passmore, 91, who died Dec. 20, 2019.
Brenton Redding
No local services planned
KERRVILLE — No local services will be held for Brenton Redding, 33, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.