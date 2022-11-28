Horace G. “Sonny” Cofer is absent from the body and face to face with the Lord. On 6 November, 2022, at the age of 84, he joined all the saints who now rest from their labor. Thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ!
Sonny was born in Corpus Christi to Harold and Nina Cofer on Christmas Day, 1937. After graduating from Ray High School, he attended Rice University, studying Physics and joining the Naval ROTC program. In 1960, he graduated from Rice, received his commission as a Naval Officer, and married Patricia “Patti” Herndon, also of Corpus Christi. Sonny and Patti were active with Berachah Church in Houston during college and continued their affiliation for many years. Sonny received orders to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and served on the submarine USS Sabalo (SS-302). Following his Naval service, he studied Nuclear Engineering at the University of Florida, receiving his Ph.D. in 1968.