Julie Michele “Sheley” Smith, 46, passed away February 6, 2020.
Her daughter, Taylor Jade Smith, and her nephew, Joshua Wade Harper, preceded her in death.
Her passion for nursing was admirable. She cared for patients wholeheartedly at Hill Country Memorial Hospital and children and their families at Harper ISD and was called upon by many to seek her knowledge in the profession of nursing.
Sheley is survived by her husband, Chad Smith; her son, Layne Smith and wife Jennye; two daughters, Lexi and Carli; and soon-to-be granddaughter, Kensley. She is also survived by her parents, Bobby and Sharon Wienecke; her father and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Mary Lou Smith; her two sisters and their husbands, Renee and Tim Smith and Robin and Jay Harper; two sisters-in-law and their husbands, Kimber and Larry Wunderlich and Shandre and Mike Rivas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Sheley Smith were held Saturday, February 15, at Wild Ride Ministries. Graveside services followed in Harper Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wild Ride Ministries, Harper Community Cemetery or the charity of one’s choice.
