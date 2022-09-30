KERRVILLE — Linda Kaye Connor Bowles, 70, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at her home in Kerrville, TX. She left this life surrounded by love with her husband, son and daughter at her side.
Linda was born in Kentucky on March 7, 1952. She was raised in Fairfield, California, and graduated from Armijo High School in the Class of 1970. She married Cary Richard Bowles on June 14, 1970, in Reno, Nevada. She became a Navy wife and lived in many places throughout Cary’s Navy service time and work in the industry. They lived in many different places, including Charleston, SC; Saratoga Springs, NY; Lynchburg, VA; and Kerrville, TX.