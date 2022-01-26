John Stephen Banik was a loving Christian, son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and hero. He passed away at home on January 14, 2022.
John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy Banik; his mother, Gloria Banik; sons, Philip (Kayla) Banik, Jeremy (Cheryl) Banik and John Robert (Kelly) Banik: a brother, Troy Banik; sisters, Susan (Tommy) Tuck, Debbie (John) Hamer and Laurie (José) Guerrero; grandchildren, Chanse, Kloe, Hadleigh, Sophie, Olivia, Emberly and Madison; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.