Harold Glen Chapman, 88, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on April 17, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Ballinger, Texas, to Lorene Jones Chapman and Sidney Samuel Chapman on January 6, 1934. He married Kathryn Jeanette Unnasch on April 16, 1955, in Kerrville, Texas.
He attended schools in Ballinger, Texas, and in high school, he was a member of their State Championship basketball team. After high school, he attended Schreiner College, was a Mountaineer basketball player and graduated in 1954. There, he met his future wife, Kathryn. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, where he was a member until he passed. He began his career as an accountant for Pressler Thompson & Co. in Kerrville, where he worked until he was asked by Mr. Morris Harris to come work for Gibson’s Discount Center. There, he continued his work as an accountant, but more importantly, was known as a kind and generous person by the many employees, always willing to help someone who was struggling in life. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends and family.