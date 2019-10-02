A free workshop for those dealing with the loss of a loved one will be held Thursday in Kerrville.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church will host Patrick Loring, a licensed professional counselor, from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church, 135 Methodist Encampment Road.
Loring has more than 30 years experience as a bereavement counselor, and is a member of the Porter Loring Mortuaries family in San Antonio. In 1986, his father established a free Bereavement Care Program open to the San Antonio community to help people struggling with the loss of loved ones.
The workshop is specifically designed to help people use the holiday period to continue their healing.
No registration is required to attend the event. For more information, call 830-895-2212.