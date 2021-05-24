Martha Pieper Ellebracht passed away on Tuesday, May 18, at the age 89. Martha was born in Fredericksburg on March 13, 1932. She was one of 13 children born to Henry Pieper and Alma Mund Pieper. Martha lived in several towns growing up. On November 15, 1961, Martha married Chester Ellebracht, and they were blessed with three children: Daniel, Lea and Doris.
Martha worked as a CNA at Anna Lee’s nursing home and also was a well-known Avon Consultant. She loved spending time with her grandbabies and made wonderful oatmeal cookies and cakes. She enjoyed going to the casinos and also playing bingo. Martha also had a large ceramic doll collection and, being a good seamstress, she would sew clothes for them. After her husband Chester died in 2008, Martha moved to Kerrville, where she enjoyed going to Cracker Barrel and Lake House Restaurant.