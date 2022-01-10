Patsy Burns Holekamp, of Kerrville, Texas, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Elgin, Texas, on September 25, 1924, to Winifred McCall and Pat Burns.
After graduating from Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University), she moved to Kerrville to teach school, where she met Raymond “Doc” Holekamp. They got married on August 6, 1949. As a wife and mother of Nancy Day, Jane Ann and their many friends, she embraced the roles of Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, PTO officer, Girl Scout leader, and Tivy Band Boosters. Strong in her relationship with the Lord, she was active in the Presbyterian Women’s Circles and was most honored to be recognized as a Life Member of the Presbyterian Women. Patsy loved to travel, she loved being with people, and she loved and supported her friends and family. This little spit-fire of a lady touched many lives with her keen ability to listen, care deeply, and laugh.