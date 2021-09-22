Dorothy “Squeekie” Brown, of McGregor, received her wings, as she passed away peacefully Monday night, September 13, 2021, at the age of 76, surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial visitation was held Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX. The memorial service was held Friday, September 17, 2021, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Chaplain Luke Stokes officiating.
