KERRVILLE — Francis Edward Annon, 89, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2019 at the Kerrville Veterans Hospital. He was born July 19, 1930 in Bend, Oregon to George and Opal Annon.
In Ed’s younger years, he was a boy scout. Ed served in the US Navy and was Seaman 3rd class, also served in the Air Force National Guard. Ed married Lucy Mildred Barrick on October 07, 1953 in Denver, Colorado. They built a life in Grand Junction, Colorado. He worked as a store manager for Continental Emsco/ LTV Energy. They moved to Mountain Home in 2014 from Grand Junction, CO.
Ed was a member of the Elk’s Lodge, Knights of Columbus and the VFW. He enjoyed woodworking and jewelry making.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Opal Annon; sisters, Wilmetta O’Donnell and Mary Slofkowsky.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lucy Annon of Mountain Home; sons, Mark Annon of Pueblo West, CO and Matt Annon of Mountain Home; daughters, Jeanne Johnson of Mountain Home and Judy Annon of Kerrville; grandchildren, Kayla Johnson of Austin, Cole Johnson of College Station and Christina Finster of Concord, CA. Ed will be loved and missed by many other family members and friends.
Funeral mass will be held 10 am, October 26, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Harper, TX. Military interment will be held 1 pm, Nov. 08, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.