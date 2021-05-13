Joan Rita Saad passed into the hands of the Lord on Monday, May 10, 2021. She was born to the late Walter Weidman and Buelah (Ransomer) Weidman in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, on April 13, 1929.
Joan grew up in Michigan and upon graduating from the University of Detroit, she taught kindergarten for a number of years. On August 16, 1952, she married George M. Saad II and was soon thereafter blessed with five beautiful children whom she raised with patience, discipline and humility. When her youngest child was four, the family moved to Houston, TX, where they lived for 27 years. As the children went through middle and high school, she was a tireless team mom, never missing games and always loud and proud cheering on her kids with her cowbell. No one was ever a stranger and over the years in Houston, her children would bring home friends who very quickly became her “adopted” children. Joan always opened her home and heart with love and kindness. Sunday dinners and family gatherings were always special with 20+ guests and the dining room table extended into the front hall.