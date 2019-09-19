Annese passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 82. She was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1937 to Avis Carol Wiggins and Antha Graham Wiggins. Annese was the middle sister of Angela Colson and Andrea Pace. She grew up in Lewisburg, Tennessee where her father was the Church Street Church of Christ minister.
Annese graduated from David Lipscomb High school in 1955, graduated with BBA in accounting from Abilene Christian College (ACC) in 1958, and later completed her MBA in accounting. She played the Saxophone in the marching band during high school and college.
Annese and nine of her closest friends formed a girls’ club in the seventh grade that began a lifelong kindship. They named themselves the Zig Zaggers because they were always zigging when they should have been zagging. Annese was full of mischief and was routinely a concern for her parents. One of the many pranks included convincing her mother and Gayle Thompson’s mother to make homemade ice cream for their eighth-grade class because their teacher said the class had been so good. No one was more surprised than the teacher. For many years they gathered for annual trips to review fond memories. Her last trip was in 2016.
Annese met her husband, Jimmy Wayne Thomas of White Oak, Texas while attending ACC. They married in 1958 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage until he passed in 2018. They showed love, kindness, and laughter towards each other through good and bad. Their love for each other never faltered. They lived their last 25 years in Kerrville, Texas. She never grew tired of entertaining, cooking, decorating, hiking/exercising, landscaping, and enjoying nature. She was the first graduating class of Hill Country Master Gardeners Club in 2002; taught Sunday school and facilitated Beth Moore classes at Kerrville Church of Christ for many years. She was also passionate about the children at Medina Children’s home.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmy Thomas; her parents, Avis Carol Wiggins and Antha Graham Wiggins.
She is survived by her sisters, Angela Colson of Idyllwild, California and Andrea Pace (Dale) of Baltimore, Maryland, her children, Arlene Adamson (Fred Lovaas), Penn Thomas, and Cris Schulz of Portland Oregon. Her grandchildren, Austin Adamson (Kylie), Anthony Adamson (Meg), Alec Adamson, Morgan Thomas, Paige Thomas, David Fain, and Michael Fain. Great grandchildren, Charlie Adamson, Annie Adamson, Ella Adamson, Minna Adamson, and Andrew Adamson.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at City Church, 4425 S. Staples St., Corpus Christi, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Arms of Hope, 21300 State Highway 16 North, Medina Texas 78055.