On the early morning of November 1, 2019, Oriana Vargas left this earth to join the angels in Heaven. She was a beautiful girl; full of life and sass. Oriana loved doing her makeup and hair, but she was not just a girlie girl. She enjoyed throwing the ball with her brothers and spending time with her grandpa doing odds and ends chores.
Oriana attended Ingram Middle School and Fredericksburg High School. She loved playing sports; basketball and tennis.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Efrain Vargas; and father, Anthony Vargas.
The family left to cherish Oriana’s memory are her mother, Eileen Martinez; brothers, Othello and Orion Vargas; half siblings, Anthony, Gabriella and Chasity Vargas; maternal grandparents, Santos and Joy Martinez; paternal grandmother, Irma Vargas; aunt, Rocio Vargas; uncles, Andy and Lee Vargas. She is survived by many other great-aunts, uncles and cousins. Oriana’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.