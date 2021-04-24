Charles Wayne Weikel, 57, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on April 15, 2021, at a San Antonio hospital. He was born on October 15, 1963, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to John and Darlene Weikel. He grew up in Georgia and Texas.
Charles married his best friend and the love of his life, Jody Joy, on June 11, 1993. He was the proud father of two children, Joshua Weikel of Chicago and Jade Gonzalez (James) of Kerrville. He had a successful career as a paint and body man for 40 years, painting everything from 18-wheelers to airplanes, and hundreds of cars and trucks in between. He volunteered with various dog rescue organizations and donated paint jobs for charity raffles.