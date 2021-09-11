Kristina Merkouris Anderson, 41, passed away on September 7, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Timothy and Renee Merkouris on February 15, 1980. She married her husband, Samuel Anderson, on September 19, 2009, in Cambridge, Minnesota.
Kristina grew up in Alabama, Oklahoma and Minnesota, where she graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School. She studied fine arts at the University of Sioux Falls and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Kristina and Samuel moved from Minnesota to Boerne, Texas, with their children in 2014, where they spent seven happy years raising their children in the Texas Hill Country.
