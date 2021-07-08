Ada Betty Finley

Ada Betty (Dunn) Finley, 88, of Kerrville, Texas, completed her earthly journey on June 30, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. Ada Betty was born on November 28, 1932, in San Juan, Texas. She was the first-born child of Joseph Curtis and Edith (Cochran) Dunn. The year following her birth, they moved to La Feria, Texas, where Mr. Dunn had purchased a produce canning plant. This was the beginning of his Quality Products canning business. As the business grew, so did the Dunn family, with sister Carolee and brother James being born in La Feria.
In May of 1949, at age 16, Ada Betty graduated from La Feria High School as a member of the National Honor Society and received the Rotary International’s Achievement Award. Her higher education began at the University of Corpus Christi (now Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi) followed by Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. She completed a summer semester full of fun and adventure at the University of Mexico in Mexico City between her junior and senior years. She graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. While at H-SU, she was a member of the elite drill and marching team known as the Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls. Ada Betty remained active as an alumna, and she and Bryan attended many memorable H-SU functions, with Bryan even serving on the H-SU Board of Trustees for several years.
