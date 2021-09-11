Karil Neal

Karil Neal, 68, of Kerrville, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born at home in Kerrville on February 23, 1953, to Lee and Thelma Neal.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Katie Neal with Philip Uribe of Kerrville; his son, Jeff Neal of S. Korea; his youngest and dependant son, Karl; and his eldest son, Randall Neal of Mountain Home; his siblings, Linda with her husband Dee Smith, Ronnie Neal with his wife Vickie, Tony Neal, and Cathy with her husband Dee Smith, all of Ingram. 