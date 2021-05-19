On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Olga Norma Satterwhite, devoted wife and mother of three, passed away due to complications from dementia at the age of 80. Olga was born Jan. 28, 1941, to Raul Ramon and Guadalupe “Lupe” Dominguez. Olga and her four siblings were raised in Port Arthur, TX, where she graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1964 from Texas Women’s University in Denton, TX. On Dec. 19, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart, Ernest Robert “Bob” Satterwhite, and they raised three children, Patrick, Charity and Jason in Houston, TX.
Olga had a successful career as a bilingual registered dietitian and was a trailblazer in the field of dietetics. She was the first Hispanic woman to go into private practice in the greater Houston area. She worked alongside the likes of Dr. Michael DeBakey and Dr. Denton Cooley from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Olga wrote and published a teacher’s manual for other dietitians titled “Winding Your Weigh Down.” She was very active in The American Dietetic Association. Olga also had frequent guest appearances in the 1980s on Houston’s ABC affiliate KTRK Ch. 13 program, “Viva Houston.”