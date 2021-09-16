Granny, but sometimes known as Ruth Evelyn Beaver Hollimon, 86, of Center Point, traded in her earthly body for a crown on September 11, 2021. She was born at her family home on the banks of the Guadalupe River on October 29, 1934, to Leonard and Juanita Beaver. She was the fourth of eight children, first of two girls. Ruth attended Center Point and Kerrville schools. After finishing school, she worked at the Grove Drive-In in Kerrville, where she met her fly boy, Air Force cadet Kenneth “Lefty” Hollimon, whom she married on June 26, 1954, in Center Point, Texas.
Lefty and Ruth were the proud parents of Mary Evelyn, Kenneth Wade Jr. and Leonard Eugene, who she devoted her life to, choosing to stay home and raise while supporting Lefty’s business. Even her grandchildren attended Granny School, giving Mary a chance to have a career.
