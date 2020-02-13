Mr. Billy Ray “Bill” Warner of Kerrville formerly of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, February 12th at the age of 76 years.
Mr. Billy Ray “Bill” Warner is survived by his wife: Martha Lopez Warner of Kerrville Two daughters and spouses: Tristan and James Zylla of Colorado Ester and Fernando Matehula of Mexico 8 grandchildren Father and Mother in law: Jesus and Concepcion Lopez of Mexico Niece: D’Ann and Wylie Sides of Fredericksburg Nephew: Jerry and Diana Baethge of Sugarland.
The body will lie in state in the Impact Christian Fellowship Church, 2031 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville on Monday, February 17th from 11 a.m. to noon with Funeral Services at noon.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on Wednesday, February 19th at 9:45 A.M. in the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio.
For those who so desire, you may make memorial contributions in his memory to The Cross at Kerrville, Impact Christian Fellowship Church or to the charity of your choice.
Visitation for Mr. Billy Ray “Bill” Warner will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 3 to 5 P.M. in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.