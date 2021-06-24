Benjamin Alfred Alves Jr.

Heaven gained a great man and servant as Benjamin “Ben-O” Alfred Alves Jr. passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021, at the age of 87, in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. As always, he remained a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Ben was born at the Alves home in Selma, Texas, on June 10, 1933, one of 13 children, to Virginia Mae and Benjamin Alfred Alves Sr. He lived a happy childhood in a strong family environment that valued a strong work ethic, high strength of character and Christian morals. He graduated from San Antonio Technical High School in May of 1951 and soon thereafter enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952, serving 4 years during the Korean War. He met Dorothy Mae Schrock in the spring of 1957 and found the love of his life. They were soon married and remained inseparable for the next 64 years. Ben and Dorothy had three children, Leslie, Nancie and Benjie.
