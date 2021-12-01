Charles Lacy, 78, of Kerrville, passed away on November 22, 2021, at Peterson Regional Medical Center. He was born in Santa Rosa, California, to Charles Lacy and Louise Richardson on December 29, 1942. He married Mary Gutierrez on June 16, 1995, in San Jose, Costa Rica.
He went to school in San Angelo, Texas, and spent some years at Angelo State thereafter. He worked as an International Cattle Consultant for the majority of his life and owned Lacy Family Coins in Kerrville. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army.