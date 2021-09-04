M. Irene Schattel

M. Irene Schattel, 94, of Kerrville, passed away on August 31, 2021, in Kerrville. She was born in Fall River, Mass., to Napoleon Morrissette and Marie Faucher on October 18, 1926. She was married to Walter Schattel for 47 years before his passing in 2018. They had enjoyed traveling after retirement and got to visit all 48 lower states.

She worked as a Special Education teacher in Texas many years. She was involved in the Guadeloupe Red Hat Society, enjoyed clogging and was a devoted parishioner of Notre Dame.