M. Irene Schattel, 94, of Kerrville, passed away on August 31, 2021, in Kerrville. She was born in Fall River, Mass., to Napoleon Morrissette and Marie Faucher on October 18, 1926. She was married to Walter Schattel for 47 years before his passing in 2018. They had enjoyed traveling after retirement and got to visit all 48 lower states.
She worked as a Special Education teacher in Texas many years. She was involved in the Guadeloupe Red Hat Society, enjoyed clogging and was a devoted parishioner of Notre Dame.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.