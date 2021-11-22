Florine Elise Kneese, of Kerrville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the age of 89. Florine was born on Aug. 24, 1932, in Fredericksburg to Edwin and Elise Heimann Kramer. She married Alton Lee Kneese on Aug. 23, 1951, in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, Alton Lee Kneese of Kerrville; sons, Dennis Kneese and wife Kim of Kerrville and Daniel Kneese and wife Lauren of Conway AR; four grandchildren, Tanner Kneese of Austin, Summer Mealy and husband John of Kerrville, Lauren Johnson and husband Justin of Mt. Pleasant and Erin Conner and husband Craig of Conway AR; and six great-grandchildren Weston Mealy, Tierney Johnson, Ethan Conner, Corey Conner, Scotty Conner and Bailey Conner.