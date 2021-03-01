Nancy Glenn Martin went to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, having resided in Fredericksburg, Texas.
“Nana” to her grandchildren, she was born in Danville, Virginia, on March 1, 1928, to Frank and Rozelia Glenn. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Virginia Polytechnical Institute in Fashion Illustration, Richmond, Virginia. Nancy married the love of her life, Daniel E. Martin, in 1948. She taught elementary school in Ashland, Virginia, studied Speech Therapy at the University of Virginia and was a prolific artist. She became Art Director for Dillards Department Store, painted lively portraits in oils, as well as landscapes and luminous Native American scenes, her favorite genre.