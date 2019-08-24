Donna Sue Thompson Major of Kerrville, Texas, passed away August 21, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born in Gilpin, Texas, on March 5, 1936, to Earnest and Vera Thomas. She graduated from Jayton High School and married Kenneth Thompson in 1953 in Spur, Texas. She was a member of the Baptist Church.
Donna, known to most as “Meme,” had many careers throughout her life, including ranching, farming and home remodeling but, ultimately, she excelled at being a mother and grandmother.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father; Kenneth Thompson; sister, Zana Lewis; nephew, Garland Hill Sr.; grand-nephew, Rye Michael Hill; and grand-niece, Malerie Elizabeth Carman.
She is survived by her son, Roy Thompson of Kerrville, Texas; grandchildren, Corbin Thompson of Kerrville, Madeline (Hunter) Romer of Bedford, Texas, and Lauren Thompson of Flower Mound, Texas; great-grandson, Jonathon Romer; brother, Harold Thomas; sisters, Linda Boudreaux and Winnie Gardinier; brother-in-law, Jim Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Hotel Matador in Matador, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2019, at 4 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers are Sharlene Smith Brittan, Chris Gwinn, Tim Shannon, Robert Parker, Keith Loeffler and Roy Hobbs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made In memory of Donna Major to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, Texas, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028; or to Motley County ISD C/O William Cochran, P.O. Box 310, Matador, TX 79244. Donna always said Roy’s high school days and her involvement with the kids at Motley County school was the most joyful time of her life.
