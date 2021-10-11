Mrs. Ellene Fletcher Masters, 84, of Kerrville, passed away on October 9, 2021, in Kerrville. Ellene was born in Kerrville to the late Bertram and Mary Ellen Fletcher (neé Flenniken) on February 2, 1937. She married David Herbert Masters on February 12, 1956, in Kerrville.
Born and raised in Kerrville, Ellene graduated from Tivy High School in 1955. Married shortly out of high school, Ellene focused on being a loving wife and mother. While Kerrville was always home, Ellene spent the majority of her life in Boerne. When she eventually entered the workforce, she went to work as an Administrative Assistant for a Law Office in Boerne, where she continued working until her official retirement in 1996. She most enjoyed spending her free time with some of her closest lady friends, playing Bridge. Ellene will be remembered as a caring and supportive friend, to all that had the privilege of knowing her.