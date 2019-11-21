Robert “Bob” Coker
Services today
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Coker, 81, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Western Hills Baptist Church, 2010 Goat Creek Road, with interment at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Drummond Cemetery, 9213 FM 1235 Abilene.
Connie G. Swim
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Connie G. Swim, 74, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his residence, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Frankie Enloe.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice.
