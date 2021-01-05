Charles Larry Eckstein, 76, passed away on January 1, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas, of natural causes. He was born in Iraan, Texas, to Charlie and Ida Mae Eckstein on May 30, 1944. In 1972, he married Ellen Jean Talbott in Liberal, Missouri.
His family returned to Kerrville after World War II. After graduating from Tivy High School, Larry served in the U.S. Navy from 1963-67, including a deployment to Vietnam aboard the USS Ranger. After military service, he returned to Kerrville to work for his father’s water well service and later as manager at Rangemaster Mineral Company and Nordhouse Foods. He worked as a carpenter for various builders, including Gene Huggins, Pat Braden, Jimmy Whelen and Leon Turner, constructing and remodeling many houses and businesses in the area. From 1981-2007, he worked in the food service department at the Kerrville VA Medical Center, retiring as a food service manager. His retirement years were spent traveling with his wife, visiting family and friends, and helping with various projects at his son’s house.
