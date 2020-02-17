KERRVILLE — Memorial Mass for Arthur Soterios Docos, 83, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
A memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Docos will be at 2 p.m Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Frankie Enloe.
Private burial will be at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Memorials may be given to Notre Dame Catholic Church or the Disabled Veterans.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.