George Cunningham
FREDERICKSBURG — Services for George Cunningham, 78, of Fredericksburg, who died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in a Fredericksburg care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Irene Kaiser
KERRVILLE — Services for Irene Kaiser, 82, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Santford Ramsey
KERRVILLE — Services for Santford Ramsey, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in a local care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.