Walter Emmett Felts

Walter Emmett Felts, 55 of Kerrville, passed away at home on January 16th, 2021. Walter was born in Kerrville, Texas, to Frank Edward Felts and Ellen Louise Felts on May 14, 1965.

Walter was a graduate of Tivy High School in Kerrville. He worked in the trucking industry for many years. Walter had a variety of interests including cooking, motorcycles and motorcycle riding. He volunteered his time cooking for many events over the years.

