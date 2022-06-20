Sherry Kay Milligan, 77, of Ingram, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 13, 2022, after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Sherry lived a beautiful life full of the things that matter most. Her love for Jesus, her husband of more than 50 years, her children (4), grandchildren (23), great-grandchildren (15), and dog, Buttercup.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville (728 Jefferson St., Kerrville, Texas 78028), with Mike Burroughs officiating the service.