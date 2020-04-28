Bettie Bickley
PASADENA — Services for Bettie Bickley, 86, of Ingram, who died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Pasadena, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Joseph Marino
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Joseph Marino, 79, of Ingram, who died Monday, April 27, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Ron Peterson
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Ron Peterson, 75, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at a San Antonio hospital, are pending at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.