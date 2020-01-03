Karen Rose (Hendrix) Murrell, 81, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Karen was born September 10, 1938, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, to parents, Grace Louise (Brewer) Hendrix and Jarrett Olan Hendrix.
She grew up and graduated high school in Ada, Oklahoma. She met Ken while working in a drugstore in downtown Ada in 1956, and 14 months later they were married on December 20, 1957.
After Ken’s graduation, they moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and throughout the years also lived in Odessa, Texas (1972), Kerrville, Texas (1982), Houston, Texas (1988) and back to Kerrville in 2007.
Karen enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, reading and spending time with her children, and she delighted in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
Karen had an abiding faith in God and His saving grace. She strove to live her life in His will. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace Louise Hendrix and Jarrett Olan Hendrix; sister, Sybal Hendrix; and brothers, John Ernest Hendrix and Jackie Dean Hendrix.
Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Kenneth Ray Murrell; children, Tamara Renae Graham, Danny Ray Murrell, Steven Randall Murrell and Kimberly Rose Bramlett; 11 grandchildren, Jaylynn Perkins, Kenneth Rex and Caroline Murrell, Nicole Mohammud, Naythan and Clayton Murrell, Libbey Vasquez, Chase and Mackenzie Bramlett, and Kyla and Juliann Cuchia; and five great-grandchildren, Archer Perkins, Anthony Williams and Ada, Abel and Atticus Vasquez; along with many other relatives and dear friends.
A visitation and prayer service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028, with Pastor John Wheat officiating the service.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Internment will be at Garden of Memories, 3250 Fredericksburg Road, Kerrville, TX 78028.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas TX 75284.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.