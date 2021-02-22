Helena Alma Kelly, 100, of Kerrville, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. She was born June 7, 1920, in Bennett, Texas, to Erna Crenwelge and Ernest Oehler and had two siblings, Bill Oehler and Thekla Lawson. Helen loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow. Helen had four children.
She was preceded in death by three of her children, Billie Brooks, Betty Cardwell and C.E. “Butch” Ford.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Dailey. Helen has nine grandchildren, which in turn blessed her with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Helen was a longtime resident of Kerrville and very active in the community. She was a woman of faith and a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She sold Avon for over 60 years and loved doing this so much that she continued to work until she was 100. She was a member of various bridge clubs, playing often at Dietert Center and winning many medals, including several gold medals at the Senior Games. She loved her community and the friends she had here immensely.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St, Kerrville, Texas.