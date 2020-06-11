Jessica Fitzgerald
KERRVILLE — Services for Jessica Fitzgerald, 35, of Round Rock, who died Monday, June 9, 2020, in Kerrville, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Heidi Holczer
MOUNTAIN HOME — Services for Heidi Holczer, 44, of Mountain Home, who died Monday, June 8, 2020, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Albert Edward Williamson Jr.
KERRVILLE — Services for Albert Edward Williamson Jr., 93, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.