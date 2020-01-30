Raymond Lester Buck Sr.
Services Monday
KERRVILLE — Services for Raymond Lester Buck Sr., 87, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with burial following in the Pipe Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Morgan Bryan Finley Jr.
Services Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — A graveside service for Morgan Bryan Finley Jr., 88, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in San Antonio, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.
A memorial service for Mr. Finley is planned at a later date in Kerrville.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Bryan to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or online at gideons.org; or to Texas Baptist Men, 5351 Catron, Dallas, TX 75227, or online at tbmtx.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Debbie Jo Gonzales
Services pending
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Debbie Jo Gonzales, 47, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Earline Lee Wilson
Services pending
CENTER POINT — Services for Earline Lee Wilson, 68, of Center Point, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her residence, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.