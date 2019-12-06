William Earl Long, of Center Point, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Earl was born August 30, 1939, in Shindler, Oklahoma, to James Leroy and Mary Pearl Pruitt Long.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Shirley Ann Foil and Betty Louise Norton; two brothers, Jimmy Long and Donald Joe Long; and one step-son, Vernon Roy Boll.
Earl lived most of his youth in Odessa, where he graduated from high school. After working with his dad in several businesses and earning a degree in electronics technology from San Jacinto Junior College, he began a 28-year career with Shell Oil Company in Deer Park, Texas, where he became a Senior Instruments Inspector. He retired in 1993 and moved to Center Point in 1994, where he and his wife have been faithful members of their beloved Trinity Church and involved in numerous civic activities, and where Earl has pursued his passions for hunting, the great outdoors in general, and all manner of construction, maintenance and repair.
Earl and his wife, Saryn Patricia, married in 1974.
He is survived by his wife; step-daughter, Suzanne Riley; son, Scott Long; daughter, Kim Duran; grandchildren, Veronica Whited, Nicholas Long and Zachary Long; great-grandchildren, Logan Grueneich, Madelynn Long and Adam Whited; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Trinity Church, 5848 Highway 27, Center Point, Texas, with Pastor Robert Lockaby officiating.