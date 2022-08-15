To read this article and more, subscribe now for as little as $1.99.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 6:56 pm
August 15, 2022
Mildred Cuffaro
KERRVILLE — Services for Mildred Cuffaro, 92, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kerrville, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
