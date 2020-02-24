Kerrville — Shirley Mae Brooks, 83, went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. She was born on July 17, 1936 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Helen (Pryor) and Joseph Wiegand. She married Robert Brooks in 1953 in East Liverpool, OH. Shirley was a lifelong resident of East Liverpool until moving to Kerrville in 2017.
Shirley was best known for her fun and creative personality. Shirley always a had a project going with ideas she dreamed up and with Bob’s help bringing them to life. She could repurpose anything, from scraps of fabric to a piece of furniture. She loved to decorate for the holidays.
The legacy Shirley leaves behind is one of love and devotion to her family. She was a protective over her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and would defend them until the end.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Patricia Dray.
Shirley is survived by husband, Bob Brooks; children, Susan L. and Steve Forbus, Nancy L. and Gary Hipolite, Robert T. and Lorrie Brooks; grandchildren, Abbie Everett, Sarah Cepeda, Rachel Hipolite, Dana Hipolite, Jennifer Hipolite, Spencer Brooks, Garret Brooks and Elizabeth Schelin; great grandchildren, Luke, Daniel and Issac Cepeda, Weston and Emma Brooks.
Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Vicksburg Village Clubhouse starting at 2 p.m. with service to follow at 4 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.