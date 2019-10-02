Jan Nancy Dimenna, 69, of Center Point, TX passed from this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
She was born May 10, 1950 in Ottawa, Canada to parents Harold and Betty Bolton. Jan lived in Metz, France from 1957 to 1961. She came to the USA in 1964. She lived in Cocoa Beach, Florida until moving to Center Point, Texas to care for her parents. She is survived by her brother, Hal.
