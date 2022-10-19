Noe Bustamante, 24 years old, of Center Point, Texas, passed away on October 16, 2022, in San Marcos, Texas. He was born in Kerrville to Maria Elena Bustamante and Benito Bustamante on November 1, 1997.
Noe went to high school at Center Point High School and graduated in 2016. He attended some college at UTSA and Alamo College and planned to return to school. He was co-owner of Bustamante Landscaping for several years. He enjoyed working out, attending sneaker conventions and spending time with his family.