KERRVILLE — Dr. Richard “Dick” Hensz, Professor Emeritus Texas A&M Citrus Research Center, developer of the Star Ruby and Rio Red Grapefruit varieties, declared the State Fruit of Texas in 1993, passed away at home at the age of 92. HIs contributions to citrus research and the citrus industry are acknowledged worldwide.
Dick moved to Harlingen, Texas, to start a family farm with his family from Evansville, Indiana, shortly after his graduation from Reitz High School. He was in the Air Force Corp at Texas A&M University, and was a pilot in the United States Air Force after graduation. After his service, he attended University of Florida, Gainesville, and earned his Masters and PhD in Horticulture.