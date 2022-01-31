Mary Katheryn “Kathy” Richardson Ferri, 60, went to meet her Lord and Savior on January 26, 2022. She was born a spunky little redhead on February 17, 1961, in San Antonio, Texas. At the time of her passing, Kathy lived in Kerrville, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent Ray Ferri; two children, Thomas Lawler and wife Kacie Lawler (Washington, DC); and Angela Phillips and husband Ryan Phillips (Albuquerque, NM); three greatly loved grandsons, Austin Lawler, Skyler Lawler and Max Phillips; her parents, Tom Virgil Richardson and Sharon Weatherred Richardson (Kerrville); one sister, Robin Siptak and husband Jeff Siptak (Nashville, TN); and one niece, Ashley Prater and husband P.L. Prater (Franklin, TN).