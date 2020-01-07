David Richard Balchuck
Services Wednesday
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for David Richard Balchuck, 90, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapel of Kerrville.
Ruth Elaine Briley
Services today
KERRVILLE — A celebration of life for Ruth Elaine Briley, 69, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her residence, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Bridge Church in Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Ruth’s honor to the Mission Fund at Bridge Church Fredericksburg (bridgefbg.com), 224 FM 2093, Fredericksburg, TX 78624-7668; or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Glenn Harrell Lindsey
Services today
KERRVILLE — A celebration of life for Glenn Harrell Lindsey, 82, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Kerrville Bible Church, 898 Harper Road, with Pastor Chris McKnight officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Betty Jean Campbell McCarter
Services today
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Betty Jean Campbell McCarter, 88, who died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville. Graveside services will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Ravenna Cemetery for family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.