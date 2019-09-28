Mrs. Marshall F. Brown, nee Virginia Joyce Whetstone, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 90 years.
Virginia Joyce Whetstone was born on December 8, 1928, in Gillespie County, Texas to Fred George and Martha Roberta Sargent Whetstone She married Marshall F. Brown on October 10, 1948, in Ingram, Texas.
Mrs. Joyce Brown is survived by her brother, Tom Whetstone of Fredericksburg; nieces, Lea Whetstone and Mike Glaser of Marble Falls, Doris Whetstone Hill and Dale Kaiser of Duncanville and Helen Whetstone of Fredericksburg; grand-nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Betty Jo Whetstone.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Noxville Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Barker officiating In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be given in her memory to the Hill Country Youth Ranch, West Texas Boys Ranch or to the charity of your choice Visitation for Mrs. Joyce Brown will be held on Friday, September 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.